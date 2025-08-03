Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Free Report) by 177.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC grew its position in NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:IQSU opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.05. NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45.

NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

