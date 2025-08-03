Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortrea by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fortrea by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Fortrea by 1,218.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FTRE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortrea from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Fortrea Price Performance

FTRE stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

