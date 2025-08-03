Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,134 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 281.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 99,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of CYTK opened at $36.69 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYTK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 388,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,536.60. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $116,715.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,021.80. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,731. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

