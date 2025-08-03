Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,180 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XSW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,022,000.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $180.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.30. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $136.84 and a 12-month high of $206.00.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.