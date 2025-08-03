Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,180 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XSW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,022,000.
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Down 3.2%
Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $180.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.30. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $136.84 and a 12-month high of $206.00.
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
