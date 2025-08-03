Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,038 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,038 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE ACHR opened at $9.66 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 40,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $522,016.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,819.01. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $171,597.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,010.96. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,019 over the last three months. 7.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACHR

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.