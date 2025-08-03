Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,280 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,280 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,562 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 70,694 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

