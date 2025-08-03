Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,561 Shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loar were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Loar by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Loar by 13.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loar by 25.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Loar by 204.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Loar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Loar

In related news, Director Paul S. Levy sold 1,168,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $94,543,254.09. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,188,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,531,777.73. The trade was a 12.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raja Bobbili sold 690,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $55,848,774.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,438,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,682,562.20. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,742,872 shares of company stock valued at $464,655,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Loar

Loar Price Performance

Shares of LOAR opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.87 and a beta of 0.11. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $99.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Loar

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.