Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,958 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,276,000 after acquiring an additional 527,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 91,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTX opened at $56.44 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 940.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.17.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 733.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

