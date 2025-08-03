Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,226 Shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lineage were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lunate Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lineage in the 1st quarter valued at $35,178,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lineage by 3,141.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Lineage by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Lineage in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lineage in the 4th quarter valued at $11,768,000.

Get Lineage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lineage news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 27,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,318.75. The trade was a 70.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai purchased 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $199,916.60. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,916.60. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,980. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LINE. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lineage from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Lineage in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lineage from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lineage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lineage

Lineage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion and a PE ratio of -13.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. Lineage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.53%.

About Lineage

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.