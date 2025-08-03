Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,784 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Radware Stock Performance
Shares of Radware stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $31.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on RDWR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Radware in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Radware from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RDWR
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Radware
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.