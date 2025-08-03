Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,784 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of Radware stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $31.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Radware had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDWR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Radware in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Radware from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

