Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,961 Shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFLR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,506,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 190,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TFLR opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

About T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

