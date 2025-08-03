Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,492 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Futu by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Futu by 2,066.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Futu by 53.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Futu by 2,723.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $141.67 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $174.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Futu had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $603.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Futu from $123.70 to $143.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Futu from $113.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.82.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

