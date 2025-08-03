Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,030 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $89,922.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,712.16. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of RARE opened at $28.44 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 93.04% and a negative return on equity of 186.49%. The firm had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RARE

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.