Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 78,517 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 78,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

WBA opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

