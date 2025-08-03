Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNOV. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS UNOV opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.