Esports Stocks To Watch Now – July 31st

Insight Enterprises, PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden, GameSquare, DouYu International, and Motorsport Games are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $20.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.12. The stock had a trading volume of 364,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,214. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $228.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. 1,343,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,994. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

SPHR traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $43.46. 219,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE:MSGS traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.47. 38,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,071. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 964.19 and a beta of 0.79. Madison Square Garden has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

GAME traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 4,612,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,462. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. GameSquare has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GAME

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of DOYU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,559. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOYU

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Shares of Motorsport Games stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Motorsport Games has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGM

Recommended Stories