EULAV Asset Management Sells 7,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 8.3%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.20 and a 200-day moving average of $209.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $280.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

