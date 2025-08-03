F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $345.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.

FFIV stock opened at $307.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. F5 has a twelve month low of $184.80 and a twelve month high of $334.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.54.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total value of $364,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,678.11. The trade was a 11.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $514,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,360.96. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $1,702,309. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in F5 by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in F5 by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 3,853 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

