Family Capital Management Inc. Has $11.39 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Family Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.0% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.