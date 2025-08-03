FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 394,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBK opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. FB Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $58.88.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). FB Financial had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. Research analysts expect that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.38%.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

