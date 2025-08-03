Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2,083.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,398 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,699,987.90. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $5,691,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,169,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,353,502.80. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,974 shares of company stock valued at $35,158,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

