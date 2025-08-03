Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 209.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Flex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 3,794.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,900,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,667 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEX opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Friday, July 11th. KGI Securities cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 181,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $7,767,911.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,463,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,807,152.45. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 35,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,517,340.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,002,357.31. This trade represents a 20.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,061,348 shares of company stock valued at $45,038,292. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

