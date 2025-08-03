Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,463 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPB. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 104,931 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 122.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 67,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $3,817,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 56,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $80.96 on Friday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $84.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity at Turning Point Brands

In other news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 330,186 shares in the company, valued at $25,074,324.84. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brittani Cushman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $557,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,325.32. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,666,867. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

