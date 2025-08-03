Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fidelis Insurance worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIHL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. Fidelis Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $658.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

