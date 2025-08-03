Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Price Performance

FIGB opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $45.17.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

