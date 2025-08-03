Financial Analysis: Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) & MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Brands and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Brands -255.14% -13.93% -8.30% MOGU N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Xcel Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Xcel Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MOGU shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Xcel Brands has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xcel Brands and MOGU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00 MOGU 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xcel Brands and MOGU”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Brands $8.26 million 0.32 -$22.40 million ($7.98) -0.14 MOGU $19.46 million 0.94 -$8.62 million N/A N/A

MOGU has higher revenue and earnings than Xcel Brands.

Summary

MOGU beats Xcel Brands on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand. It licenses its brands to third parties; and designs, produces, markets, and distributes through an omni-channel retail sales strategy, which include distribution through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels. The company also offers live streaming, social media and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets its brands through www.isaacmizrahi.com; www.halston.com; www.judithripka.com; www.cwonder.com; www.lorigoldstein.com; and www.longaberger.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, technology, and other related services to merchants, brand partners/owners, and users; and technology services to insurance companies. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, and Weixin pay; websites comprising Mogu.com, Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

