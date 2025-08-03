Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 31st

Robinhood Markets, UnitedHealth Group, Palo Alto Networks, CyberArk Software, and SoFi Technologies are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.58. 35,659,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,525,617. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $113.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.36.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $12.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.26. 14,161,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,691,436. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.98. 13,907,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.15. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $210.39.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $18.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $417.15. 4,518,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,577. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.00. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -224.33 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $452.00.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SOFI stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 71,715,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,265,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77.

