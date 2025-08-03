First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 78,980.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.2%
NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $54.01 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $143.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.81.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
