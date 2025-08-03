First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 78,980.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $54.01 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $143.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.3479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.