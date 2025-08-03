Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FVRR has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Fiverr International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fiverr International by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 5,825.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

