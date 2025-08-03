Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,677,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $269.26 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $293.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

