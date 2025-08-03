Fullcircle Wealth LLC Sells 959 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 11,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 6,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 902,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $171,643,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

