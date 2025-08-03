FY2025 Earnings Estimate for UNH Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $16.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $23.01. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.54 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2026 earnings at $17.09 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.52.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $237.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.86 and a 200 day moving average of $415.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This trade represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.3% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 124,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

