Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLXY. HC Wainwright raised shares of Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Galaxy Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:GLXY opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $33.17.

In related news, CEO Michael Novogratz sold 4,380,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $79,295,502.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 348,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,470.10. This represents a 92.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Ferraro sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $22,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,437,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,026,370.10. This trade represents a 46.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,668,671 shares of company stock worth $175,359,900.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLXY. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,699,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $898,000.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

