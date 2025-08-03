Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.03.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

