Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Getty Realty by 468.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Getty Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 31.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.48%.

About Getty Realty

Featured Stories

