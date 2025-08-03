Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $624.12 million for the quarter. Global Business Travel Group has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. On average, analysts expect Global Business Travel Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GBTG opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. Global Business Travel Group has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 0.73.

GBTG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Global Business Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,328 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 294,527 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

