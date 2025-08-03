Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Media were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Media by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Media by 214,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gray Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gray Media from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Gray Media from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Gray Media Stock Performance

Shares of GTN opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. Gray Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. Gray Media had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Media Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Gray Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Gignac bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 644,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,124.32. This represents a 1.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gray Media

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

