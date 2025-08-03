Growth Stocks Worth Watching – July 31st

Novo Nordisk A/S, Circle Internet Group, Blackstone, BlackRock, Ventas, Prologis, and Apollo Global Management are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.38. 29,040,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,407,772. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $139.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,374,604. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -14,870.40. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $298.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Blackstone stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,057. The company has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.79. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK traded down $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $1,112.38. 142,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,706. The stock has a market cap of $172.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,130.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,035.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $979.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Ventas (VTR)

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Ventas stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.40. 2,170,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Prologis stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,126. The stock has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prologis has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,594. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Recommended Stories