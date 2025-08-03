GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,052 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,526 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

