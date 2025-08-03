GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $695,000 Holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 159.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 39.6% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 154.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,292.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $150.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.85.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom acquired 10,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 38,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. The trade was a 34.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

