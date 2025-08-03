GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $730,000 Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,838,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $770.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

