GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 30,986 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,986 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after acquiring an additional 212,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 245,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $811.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CTLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.24.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

