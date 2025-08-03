Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Shares Up 31.6% – Here’s Why

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 31.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 617,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 134,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Down 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$17.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

