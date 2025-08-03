Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Stock Price Up 31.6% – Here’s What Happened

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares were up 31.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 617,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 134,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

