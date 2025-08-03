Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Stock Price Up 31.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) traded up 31.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 617,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 134,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

