Harbour Investment Management LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harbour Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.11. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $280.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

