HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,375,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

Assurant Stock Down 0.5%

Assurant stock opened at $186.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.63 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.98 and its 200 day moving average is $199.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

