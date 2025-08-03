HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.35 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.40 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

