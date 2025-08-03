HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $75.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.83.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

