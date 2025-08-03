HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 3.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 15.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Graham by 530.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Graham by 44.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHC stock opened at $921.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $937.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $937.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.88. Graham Holdings Company has a 1 year low of $691.41 and a 1 year high of $1,015.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.15 by $4.18. Graham had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.